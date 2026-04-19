How to rest your eyes after staring at a screen all day

Udisha
The 20-20-20 Rule
The classic way to rest the eyes to prevent strain is to follow the 20-20-20 rule where you look away at something 20 feet away (not a screen) for 20 seconds, every 20 minutes. This helps your reset focus and relax the eye muscles.
Frequent blinking
Blinking is our body's way to reduce eye strain. However, when we look at a strain, our blinking frequency drops drastically, leading to dry eyes. Hence, be conscious and make sure that you blink frequently and fully for better eye health.
Adjust the lighting
Customise your screen settings to suit you. Adjust the brightness, colour scheme in a way that soothes your eyes. It is best if the brightness of your screen matches the lighting of your environment.
Cup your eyes
When you feel strain in your eyes, rub your palms together till they are warmer and cup your eyes with them while they are closed. Keep the palms on your eyes for about two minutes. This method soothes the optic nerve and calms the muscles.