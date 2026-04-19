How to revive stale bread and make it taste fresh again

Udisha
Rehydrate with water
A little bit of water can do magic with stale bread. Spray some water on stiff bread types like baguettes to revive them. For sliced breads that have gone stale, keep them wrapped in a damp cloth.
Apply controlled heat
Once the loaves are dampened, put them in a oven that has been preheated to 150°C. Keep them in for approximately 10 minutes. For sliced breads, simply microwave them for 20 seconds, while they are wrapped in the cloth.
The revival
The heat from the oven/microwave helps convert the added moisture to vapourise. This steam gets inside the hard starch molecules and softens them. This helps the crust become crispy again.
Serve immediately
After completing the bread revival, do not let it sit anymore, eat right away. Make sure to consume the bread while warm. Once they cool down, the texture will be tougher and inedible.