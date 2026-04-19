Top Gun 3 is officially in the making: 4 things to know about it

Bristi Dey
At the recent CinemaCon, the Paramount Pictures took to the stage, and its co-head, Josh Greenstein, officially announced the making of Top Gun 3 is in progress.
Fan favourite Tom Cruise is set to return as the daring pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell and will reunite with producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the project. Other cast and crew members, including a director, have not been announced yet.
As per reports, with an upgrade in technology, we might be able to witness less CGI and more real action. The fighter jets too will see an upgrade with a hope of F-35 Lightning II taking the center stage.
The first Top Gun movie was released in 1986 that helped propel Tom Cruise to superstardom. The long-awaited sequel was released in 2022 and went on to earn $1.5 billion worldwide. Steven Spielberg also appreciated the sequel and commented saying the movie was a major reason people went out after the pandemic. Now we can only wait for what's to come next with the third installment.