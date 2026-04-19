Transform your life with 4 powerful Vedic remedies for everyday obstacles

DEBOLINA ROY
Perform the Rudra Abhishek rituals and chant the Rudra Gayatri mantra while performing your holy bath to a Shiv ling every week for an 11-week period. You can regain the strength of your body using one of these powerful Vedic remedies.
If you have a hard time being stable in your career, you can donate five copper pots full of besan sweets every Sunday. For job seekers, offering Mustard Seeds to the Sun God for 41 days is also one of the effective Vedic remedies.
To get over delays in finding a life partner, you can chant the Durga mantra, Om Jawal Jawal Shulani, for just 10 minutes every day. If you concentrate on Duragashtami with devotion, it will help clear your way for a long-lasting/marriage relationship.
Donate 5 almonds to a needy person on every Sunday. Doing this act will create peace and understanding in your home. It will help resolve problems between you and your partner through the power of generosity.