Visiting Tirupathi Balaji temple? 5 rules you should know

DEBOLINA ROY
Men are expected to wear either a dhoti with a Kurta, or to wear a formal shirt and trousers (long pants). Women are to wear either a sari, half-sari or churidar and all women must wear a dupatta.
Devotees with Slotted Sarva Darshan or special entry tickets can enter only at the time indicated on their token. No early entry will be permitted and if you arrive late, you may lose your position in the queue.
There are several restrictions regarding the use of electronic devices (cell phone, camera), while on the temple premises. All electronic devices must be stored (free of charge) in a cloak room supplied by the TTD administration.
Consuming or possessing alcohol, meat, or tobacco is strictly forbidden by law. All pilgrims to Lord Venkateswara must maintain physical and dietary purity.
A pilgrim is required to present a valid government-issued photo ID (like Aadhaar or PAN), which will be checked and verified by 3 different security points when entering the temple area to ensure a very secure trip to the temple.