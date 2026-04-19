What if each IPL team was a cocktail? 5 teams reimagined

Kolkata Knight Riders as The Chivas XV Sour

KKR is loved for being bold, dramatic and full of flair and so is this cocktail. Take Chivas Regal XV (50ml), Lemon Juice (20ml), Sugar Syrup (20ml), Bitters (2 dashes), 1 Egg White, and mix it dry first and then with ice. Finally garnish it with lemon slice & cherry. Indeed a fearless finish to a grand evening just like the KKRs on ground.