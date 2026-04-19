What if each IPL team was a cocktail? 5 teams reimagined

Bristi Dey
Kolkata Knight Riders as The Chivas XV Sour
KKR is loved for being bold, dramatic and full of flair and so is this cocktail. Take Chivas Regal XV (50ml), Lemon Juice (20ml), Sugar Syrup (20ml), Bitters (2 dashes), 1 Egg White, and mix it dry first and then with ice. Finally garnish it with lemon slice & cherry. Indeed a fearless finish to a grand evening just like the KKRs on ground.
Sunrisers Hyderabad as Lillet and Tonic
The cocktail is a low-alcohol French aperitif which simple and elegant much like Sunrisers Hyderabad and their signature comeback spirit. Ingredients to make the cocktail: Lillet, Sparkling Water/Sparkling Wine/Sparkling Lemonade, Berries, Cucumber, Citrus Wedge, Mint/Basi/Thyme.
Chennai Super Kings as JGL
CSK is loved for its effortless and timeless scores and has been a crowd pleaser just like a chilled JGL on a summer night. Pour Jameson (45 ML), top it up with Ginger Ale and finally squeeze a lime, your quick drink is ready.
Rajasthan Royals as Idaaya-roni
The team is treasured for their measured and composed moves, and quiet confidence, much like Idaaya-roni. Ingredients: Mix 30 ml Idaaya, 30 ml aperitif like Campari, and 30 ml Sweet Vermouth. Finally garnish the drink with orange Peel.
RCB as The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve and Coco Lime Smash
Bold, expressive, and original, this drink is the ideal match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ingredients: The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve (50 ml), Coconut Water (37.5 ml), 2 lime wedges, add some simple syrup (12.5 ml) and garnish with mint leaves (8).