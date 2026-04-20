4 lesser-known facts about the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in June

Subhadrika Sen
Tri-National World Cup
The event is spread across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico. While majority of the matches will be in US, Canada will host two and Mexico three matches.
Mexico creates history
It is the only Nation to have hosted the World Cup thrice. Once in 1970, then 1986 and now in 2026.
Format Change
Instead of a 32 team’s participation, the 2026 World Cup will see 48 teams playing 104 matches in total.
Making a debut
This year, the teams from Curacao, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Cape Verde will be making their entry to the World Cup.