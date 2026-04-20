4 most expensive varieties of Indian mango

Subhadrika Sen
Kohitur: This rare variety, originating from Murshidabad, West Bengal, once grown for the Nawabs, can go up to Rs 1500-Rs 5000 per piece.
Alphonso: One of the most commonly known varieties grown from the Ratnagiri and Devgad orchards in Maharashtra costs between Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per dozen. Did you know Alphonso’s also have a GI tag?
Noorjahan: Limited production, weights that reach up to 3.5 kgs and an origin in Madhya Pradesh, leads to this variety costing about Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per piece.
Imam Pasand: For one of the most delicate and short lived varieties from South India, the price can go upto Rs 300- Rs 500 and above per kilo.