4 tips to keep in mind if you are making popsicles at home

Use a Quick Warm-Water Dip

When everything else is set and done, the toughest job of them all comes: removing the popsicles from the mould. While this may not seem hard, it is tricky. To avoid any accidents, take a bowl of warm water and dip just the bottom of the mould for approximately 20 seconds. Once the upper layer is slightly melted, your popsicle will come out smoothly.