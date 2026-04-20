4 tips to keep in mind if you are making popsicles at home

Udisha
Leave room for expansion
When you are filling your popsicle mould with the mixture, don't fill them to the brim. Leave around half an inch space from the top so that when it freezes, it has space, since liquid expands when they freeze.
Add thickeners
Never make popsicles with just the liquid juice. This makes them extremely hard. Always add some thicker substances such as Greek yogurt or fruit chunks. This softens the texture and makes them tastier.
When to put in the sticks?
Be very careful about the sticks of your popsicles. If your mould doesn't come with a lid with stick holders, do not add them in the beginning. Let the popsicles freeze for two hours, once they are slushy, add them sticks so that they don't tilt.
Use a Quick Warm-Water Dip
When everything else is set and done, the toughest job of them all comes: removing the popsicles from the mould. While this may not seem hard, it is tricky. To avoid any accidents, take a bowl of warm water and dip just the bottom of the mould for approximately 20 seconds. Once the upper layer is slightly melted, your popsicle will come out smoothly.