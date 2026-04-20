4 underrated Kolkata street food items you should try

Udisha
Dimer Devil
The magic of Kolkata street food goes beyond egg roll and phuchka. This is a city where street foods must a non-vegetarian twist that makes it a meal. Dimer Devil is a popular Bengali street food made of a hard boiled egg and minced mutton. While the meat depends on choice, this crunchy, deep-fried delicacy is another variant of the famous chop, with the magic of egg and meat.
Ghoti Gorom
A dwindling delicacy, this snack is an evergreen street food, sold by vendors who walk around busy areas to sell a tasty mixture of hot chanachur, chopped onions and tomatoes, green chilli and a dash of lime that gives it its classic tanginess. Often served with a side of mango achaar, this will leave you licking your fingers.
Mughlai Paratha
This street food is unique to Bengal and extremely underrated. This special paratha has a scrumptious filling of eggs, minced meat and chopped vegetables. Folded into the iconic square shape, it is shallow fried like parathas usually are. Often served with salad or a curry, this meal is affordable yet tasty.
Kulfi with Phaluda
No Kolkata food list can be complete without a dessert. While ice-cream carts have filled the city, busy areas like New Market still hold the Kulfi carts close to their hearts. Creamy kulfi is cut into slices and served with soft phaluda dipped usually in rose or mango syrup. With a dash of dry fruits, this is the perfect street dessert.