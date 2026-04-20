4 underrated Kolkata street food items you should try

Dimer Devil

The magic of Kolkata street food goes beyond egg roll and phuchka. This is a city where street foods must a non-vegetarian twist that makes it a meal. Dimer Devil is a popular Bengali street food made of a hard boiled egg and minced mutton. While the meat depends on choice, this crunchy, deep-fried delicacy is another variant of the famous chop, with the magic of egg and meat.