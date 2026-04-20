5 less-crowded European cities for your next vacation

DEBOLINA ROY
This alternative city to Bruges has gorgeous canals, like in medieval times. The city has a thriving student scene which results in lots of cool places to grab a drink and really unique street covered in graffiti.
This Tuscan gem is one of the most peaceful and less-crowded cities in Europe. The experience of being inside the walls of this idyllic city enables visitors to cycle or walk around.
Girona, an hour away from Barcelona, is completely immersed in Catalonian culture. With its colourful riverside and atmospheric old Jewish quarter, Girona is a great place to witness volcanic parks.
This bicycle-friendly city is a great place to visit if you want to go somewhere beyond Paris. The city's Grande Ile is a UNESCO World Heritage site with traditional half-timbered buildings.
Compared to Tallinn, this off-the-wall Baltic capital is a beautiful Baroque-style old Town with amazing sunrise with hot-air balloon rides. It is an inexpensive getaway packed with Storybook-like castles, great potato-based local food, and more!