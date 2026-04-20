7 common mistakes to avoid while making caramel

Subhadrika Sen
High Heat: Turning the heat very high will make the caramel burn or melt unevenly. Always go for medium to medium-low heat to make your caramel smoother and consistent.
Dark Pan: Use a light-coloured pan so you can gauge colour changes immediately.
Waiting for dark colour: Many think that the darker it gets, the better it is for the caramel. That is a myth. Once the granules turn deep amber, switch off the heat and let it melt in the residual heat.
Just adding butter / cream: Many simply add butter or cream straight from the fridge or at room temperature. This causes bubbling. Always mildly heat the cream or melt the butter before adding.
Not adding salt: It enhances the flavour. Even if it’s not salted caramel, a pinch of salt can do wonders.
Not readying pouring set-up: Once the caramel is ready, make sure you have the serving or pouring set up ready. The more you rest the caramel, the faster it hardens.
Touching with bare hands: Caramel can be hotter than boiling water, so refrain from touching it bare hands. It can cause burns.