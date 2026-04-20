Feeling bloated? 4 quick yoga poses to aid digestion

Udisha
Cat-cow stretch
Be on all fours like an animal and push your back up and down alternatively. This provides a massage for the intestine that pushes the trapped gas out of the system and improves digestion.
Wind-relieving pose
Lie flat on your back and bring your knees close to the chest as you hug with with your arms. This is a great remedy for bloating as it gently pressurises the colon.
Seated spinal twist
Sit straight and twist your torso from side to side. This pushes your organs into motion and increases blood flow to the digestive system once the bloating subsides.
Child’s pose
Kneel down and bend forward with your stretched out over you thighs and touch the ground. This puts a pressure on your abdomen, helping the body to digest faster and release trapped gas.