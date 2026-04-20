How to maintain long-distance friendships without feeling drained

Udisha
Keep in touch through small gestures
Long-distance friendships can be heard but a good friendship is worth the effort. First, you have to convince yourself that daily or hour-long phone calls may be impossible. Instead, make sure you are caught up with each other's lives through voice notes, texts and pictures. This takes off the pressure to schedule your two-hour long calls which get pushed indefinitely.
Set realistic rituals
Do not over-promise. Set rituals that are achievable for both of you. Schedule the long calls twice a month when you both are free, or have a movie watch-party on a weekend when both of you want to relax.
Don't wait for the perfect moment
Don't overthink and wait for yourself to be free to call your friend. Video call them while you are cleaning your room or doing dishes. Even a 15-minute call can give you the sense of hanging out together.
Small gestures
Everything does not have to be big or grand. In a long-distance friendship, small gestures keep the intimacy alive. Drop in a heartfelt text occasionally or surprise them by ordering dessert. These acts of friendship make you both feel closer to each other despite the distance.