Planning a road trip overseas? 5 documents you need to have

DEBOLINA ROY
IDP (International Driving Permit) is a legal requirement for driving an automobile in more than 150 countries. The IDP must be issued in a physical booklet, particularly for some countries, including Japan. It is usually valid for one year.
Your original Indian driving licence is proof of your legal ability to drive. It is necessary to carry your original Indian driving licence at all times in conjunction with your IDP.
When you're on the road, keep a physical passport and a valid visa handy. At almost any checkpoint or car rental location, you will need to show these official documents.
Make sure that your travel insurance includes coverage for international driving, as well as third party liability. A motorcycle endorsement may also be required if you intend to rent a scooter in Southeast Asia.
When using a rental car, be sure to keep your signed rental agreement and vehicle registration documents in the glove box. These documents serve as proof that you are legally permitted to operate the vehicle.