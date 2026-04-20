Stung by a bee? 5 immediate steps to take before it swells

Udisha
Remove the stinger
The first thing you should after getting stung by a bee is to take out the stinger. The longer it sits inside you, the more the venom is pumped out. It might hurt, but it is for the best.
Clean the area
Now that the stinger is out, you need to clean the skin where you have been stung. Wash the area thoroughly with a mild soap and cold water. Cleaning stops infection and washes out any venom residue.
Cold compress
Your skin will start swelling very fast after being stung. To stop it, apply some ice pack or just plain ice wrapped in a cloth for several minutes. Cold compress slows the venom from spreading and also soothes the pain.
Baking soda
Home remedies always come to the rescue and a baking soda paste is a classic bee sting fix. Take some baking soda and add enough water so it creates thick consistency and apply the paste to the area of the sting. The alkaline mixture decreases irritation and neutralises the bee venom which is acidic.
Keep the area elevated
If a bee stung you in the leg or arm, keep the area elevated so that it is above your heart. This method is helpful because gravity slows down fluid build up, thus reducing inflammation.