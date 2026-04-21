4 reasons you should take a 5-minute walk after every meal

Udisha
Improved digestion
A short-five minute walk after each meal has more health benefits than you can think of. It aids in digestion by helping the muscles in the digestive tract move food more efficiently. This prevents bloating or acid reflux after eating.
Blood sugar check
A stress-free walk after eating leads to absorption of the glucose in food by your muscles. This is a great way to check sudden blood sugar spike after meals, thus maintaining stable insulin levels.
Good for heart health
Walking also keeps the blood pressure low by improving circulation. Fats and sugars tend to settle in the bloodstream after each meal and a post-meal walk helps move them quickly, reducing stress on the heart.
Mental health benefits
A short walk also provides a change of space and air, even if for a few minutes. This allows your mind to reset, and brings down the stress and reducing monotony. Moving your body also reduces cortisol, which helps clear your mind, thus cheering you up.