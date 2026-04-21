4 things to know about pet-fishing, a rising dating trend

Udisha
Pet-fishing is a new dating trend which involves using their cute pets as bait by featuring them in their dating app pictures to attract likes. However, you must be careful before matching with someone just because their pet is adorable.
A strategy
A picture of a person with their pets makes us stop and take a look. In a way, when someone uses such pictures on the dating up, it attracts you easily, making it a psychological shortcut. This is because we believe people who love animal are caring, empathetic and easy to trust. However, this might not be the case.
Borrowing pets
To attract more matches, many people post pictures with pets that aren't even there. They pose with their's friends dog or a street cat and you think this person can be approached. That is exactly what pet-fishing is.
The ultimate icebreaker
Let's leave the pessimism and fear of deception behind. A picture with a pet is a conversation starter which is why most dating app profiles feature animals. It gives you something to bond over, making it easier to converse and get to know one another.
The Risk to Authenticity
Pet-fishing is not a full-proof plan. If your profile features an animal that is not your pet, it can damage the trust of your date. Moreover, many can see through the pretentiousness and refuse to fall in the trap. If you are honest and true to yourself, your pets will not be required to get you a good match.