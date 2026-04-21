5 Indian lakes that change colours with seasons

Bristi Dey
Lonar Crater Lake, Maharashtra
Lonar Crater lake in Maharashtra has one of the most fascinating landscapes in India. The lake changes colour due to microbial activities and it turns from greenish-blue to shades of pink. It sits inside a massive basaltic crater
Pangong Tso, Ladakh
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ladakh, this lake shift shades throughout the day. As the sun moves around with the clock, the lake changes colour from light turquoise in the morning to deep navy by dusk.
Gurudongmar Lake, North Sikkim
One of the highest altitude lake, this one attracts tourists from around the world for its majestic views. The colour of the lake does its magic and changes throughout seasons. It varies with the light and season, from milky white in winter to turquoise and sapphire in summer.
Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh
Sunlight plays an artistic game with the lake. When light hits just right, the lake glows in a vivid turquoise and with clouds rolling in the hues quiet down to soft, muted blues. Summers bring along the brightest colours.
Manasbal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir
Kashmir is often regarded as the heaven on earth and the vivid landscape is the proof of it. Manasbal lake in the valley is the deepest freshwater lake. From emerald in spring to cobalt blue in summer the lake changes colour due to algae growth.