5 most experimental fashionable outfits on the Met Gala red carpet

DEBOLINA ROY
In 2024, Tyla wore a Balmain gown made from sand and specifically sculpted to fit her body. This structure was so rigid that she had to be carried by assistants up the stairs, before being trimmed.
Elle Fanning's 2024 outfit had sculpted birds that looked like they were lifting the fabric off of her shoulders. It was one of the most daring and experimental Met Gala outfits.
The theme for the 2018 Met Gala was 'Heavenly Bodies', and Rihanna wore a Margiela outfit. Instead of choosing the easy route, Rihanna went with this heavily weighted option as a way of honouring the craftsmanship.
Back in 2019, Katy Perry did ‘light up’ with a literal rendition of this concept wearing a Moschino outfit that looked like chandelier. It was one of the most experimental Met Gala outfits. She brought together theatrical-kitsch and electrical engineering to create an OTT look.
2018 saw Zendaya channelling the warrior spirit of Joan of arc by wearing a metallic gown reminiscent of an armoured suit. The weight of the many beads proved to be a challenge for her, making her often unable to stay upright.
In 2011, Beyoncé looked great in her Emilio Pucci mermaid dress to walking gracefully. She was wearing the dress so tightly that Jay-Z and her stylist had to carry her up the stairs.