5 simple ways to deep-clean your microwave in under 5 minutes

Udisha
Lemon
Deep-cleaning the microwave can be really easy. One of the easiest methods is to add a few lemon slices to a bowl of water. Turn on the microwave with the bowl inside for a few minutes and then once the timer rings, wait for a minute. The steam from the acidic lemon softens the residue and grease inside the microwave. Take a cloth and wipe the interior with some water, it will clean easily.
Vinegar
Vinegar is a good alternative for lemon. Repeat the same process by simply replacing the lemon will some white vinegar. The grease and crust stuck on the interior of the microwave comes off easily.
Baking soda
Baking soda is yet another cleaning agent that can take out stubborn grease and crust. Make a thick paste with water and baking soda and apply it on the splatters. Wipe it off after some time and your microwave will be clean without even smelling like soap.
Soap water
One of the easiest ways is to simply add a drop of dish soap into a bowl of water and microwave it for 3-4 minutes. The soapy steam will coat the inside of the machine, turning the stubborn grease soft, making it easier for you to clean.
Wet paper towel
If you are in a hurry, take a bunch of paper towels and soak them in water. Now, place the towels inside the microwave and turn it for approximately 2 minutes. The steam from the towels loosens the residue inside. Use the towels to wipe the walls properly and your microwave will be squeaky clean.