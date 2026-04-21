5 things to keep in mind if you want to boil the perfect egg

Udisha
The right temperature
If your water is boiled and ready, add the eggs straight from the fridge. It will be easier to peel the egg later. However, remember that cooking time for eggs begin only when the water reaches boiling point.
Gentle submersion
While the eggs are in the boiling water, be gentle. Take a slotted spoon to submerge the eggs into the water so that the shells don't crack. Make sure that there is enough water so that the eggs are easily submerged from all sides.
Timing is important
Decide what kind of yolk you want for your boiled egg, because that will decide how long the egg needs to cook. Do not cook the eggs for more than 6 minutes if you want a soft-boiled egg with a runny yolk. For a medium-boiled egg, go for 8 minutes and for a hard-boiled one, take your time and give it at least 10 minutes.
The cold shock
Once the eggs are out of the boiling water, immediately place them in a bowl of cold, ice water. This drastic change of temperature stops the eggs from cooking further in its own heat, giving you exactly what you want.
The peel
Now comes the toughest part. Peeling a boiled egg requires patience and skills. Wait for at least five minutes after you have placed the eggs in the cold water. Take them out and crack the shell slightly. Place the eggs under a gentle stream of running water and start peeling. Be extra careful if the egg is soft-boiled.