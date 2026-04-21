5 things to keep in mind while buying your first succulent

Udisha
Sunlight
Succulents are extremely sensitive plants and it can be quite tricky to keep them alive. If you are buying your first succulent, never believe anyone who says they don't need sunlight. Remember to expose the plant to the sun, especially for the direct morning or afternoon light.
Drainage
Drainage is extremely important for succulents. When you buy a succulent, check whether the pot has a drainage hole-it is a must for the excess water to escape. Do not choose aesthetic over necessity for too much water can rot the plant.
Be careful with the water
You have to be very careful with the water you pour into the plant. Do not over-water succulents. These plants can store water in the leaves and require very careful watering. Notice when the soil dries up completely beyond the surface, and then give it some water, This means, that succulents need water every two or three weeks.
Pick a hardy variety
Choose a beginner-friendly succulent plant that is less fragile. Always start with a hardy and sturdy plant like jade and skip the prettier, more colourful versions for they need better care to survive.
The right soil
Succulents thrive on a specific soil which is different from the ones your house plants are potted in. Ideally, the soil will be rich in sand or perlite so that the water can drain quickly.