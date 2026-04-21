6 most viral fashion moments on the Met Gala red carpet

DEBOLINA ROY
Rihanna walked the red carpet in a large yellow cape designed by Guo Pei and known as the ‘omelette’ dress. The creation took two years and now it has become one of the most viral Met Gala moments.
Lady Gaga embodied the ‘Camp’ theme through a live striptease where she removed layers of Brandon Maxwell's outfits. From a fuchsia robe to lingerie with crystal embellishments, she exemplified how fashion can be an artistic performance.
Jared Leto showed up with a hyper-realistic replica of his head. designed by Gucci. While the item certainly was surreal and a little creepy, it also will be forever remembered as a classic piece of avant-garde fashion.
The copper train of Blake Lively's Versace gown was a dramatic experience with a turquoise underside that resembled the oxidized surface of the Statue of Liberty.
Zendaya made an enchanting fairy-tale appearance, designed by Tommy Hilfiger. With just one swoop of stylist Law Roach’s wand, the gown illuminated the night around her, resulting in a visual delight.
Wearing a fully covered-up ensemble from Balenciaga made Kim Kardashian rethink our perception of visibility because it hid her face completely. In addition, this bold blank silhouette led to countless memes.