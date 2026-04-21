7 foods that help boost collagen naturally after 25

Your collagen production does start to slow down post 25. The fix isn’t panic-buying powders, but upgrading what’s on your plate. The real strategy is stacking the odds—protein + vitamin C + minerals + hydration. And maybe, just maybe, don’t undo it all with zero sleep and full-time sun exposure.

Eat smart now, and your future face will mind its business a little longer. These 7 foods are sure to help -