7 foods that help boost collagen naturally after 25

Atreyee Poddar

Your collagen production does start to slow down post 25. The fix isn’t panic-buying powders, but upgrading what’s on your plate. The real strategy is stacking the odds—protein + vitamin C + minerals + hydration. And maybe, just maybe, don’t undo it all with zero sleep and full-time sun exposure.

Eat smart now, and your future face will mind its business a little longer. These 7 foods are sure to help -

Bone broth

Bone broth is sworn by Asian grandmas who still look 40. Slow-cooked bones release collagen, gelatin, and amino acids that your skin loves. It’s basically skincare that you sip.

Chicken

The juicy parts—skin, thighs, drumsticks—are where the collagen lives. This is your sign to stop pretending dry chicken breast is a personality trait.

Fish with skin

Fish collagen is legit, especially in the skin. Plus, you get omega-3s, which help keep your skin barrier from acting like it’s in a long-distance relationship.

Egg whites

They don’t contain collagen, but they’re rich in proline, one of the key amino acids your body uses to make it. Low drama, high impact.

Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, amla)

Vitamin C is the dealbreaker. Without it, your body can’t actually produce collagen. So yes, your daily nimbu pani is doing more than you think.

Leafy greens (spinach, kale)

Greens are filled with antioxidants that help protect the collagen you already have and may even boost production.

Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, chia)

They are heavy on zinc and copper which help your body build collagen efficiently. So sprinkle them on your salads and smoothies or just snack on them.

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