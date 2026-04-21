Edinburgh’s Tartan Parade is back for the second year: 4 things to know about the festive event

Bristi Dey
The Edinburgh Tartan Parade launched in 2025 had a successful debut with huge crowds gathering around to celebrate the cultural heritage of Scotland.
This year it is schedule on May 9th, Saturday, starting on the Royal Mile at 1pm. It will continue to march down to Princes Street Gardens, followed by a Ceilidh (traditional dance gathering) in the Gardens from 2pm onwards.
Expect a vibrant display of tartan (traditional Scottish cloth), with thousands of participants including pipe bands, dancers, musicians, and clan groups, dancing in celebration.
Bonus point: This year’s event will also include a Celebration Concert at the city’s Usher Hall more like a post parade celebration. The ones attending can enjoy the music of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Ally the Piper. Overall it will be a celebration of culture, art and creativity.