Going gluten-free? Here are 6 flour-less monsoon snack recipes

Dharitri Ganguly
Grilled corn
Rainy day or not, grilled corn is always a great, guilt-free evening snack. Roasted over an open flame, seasoned with lemon juice, salt, and chili powder, it always tastes best when piping hot. You can also opt for boiled sweet corn.
Sprouted moong chaat
A protein-packed, sprouted moong chaat is a crunchy, healthy option when tossed with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, chilli, chaat masala, and a maybe a drizzle of lemon juice. You can top it with some pomegranate seeds and bhujiya.
Momo
Vegetarian, chicken or even mutton, momo and the fiery red chutney always go hand-in-hand. Have it steamed, fried, kothey, with a spicy peanut jhol or serve it with thukpa, we cannot imagine rains without momo.
Roasted makhana
Crispy and healthy, roast makhana in ghee, butter or hot mustard oil, with spices like turmeric, pepper, and rock salt for a nutritious, crunchy snack. You can also dry roast makhana and top it with cheese powder.
Paneer skewers or satay
Paneer is a great gluten-free, high-protein option. The paneer chunks can be marinated, along with onions and tomatoes, put them in the skewers, grill the sticks and serve with green chutney and ketchup.
Steamed Dhokla
This soft, fluffy Gujarati snack is always a crowd favourite. Made from fermented dal, with a tempering of mustard and curry leaves, served with sweet tamarind chutney.