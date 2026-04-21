How to clean your white sneakers using basic household items

Udisha
Baking Soda and vinegar
When it comes to cleaning, baking soda and vinegar mixture always wins. Take one tablespoon of baking soda and two tablespoons of white vinegar and mix them with some warm water. Once the paste is formed, take a discarded toothbrush and scrub your white sneakers properly. Let the mixture stay until it dries then wipe it off.
Toothpaste
Toothpaste is great at getting rid of stains. However, make sure to take a white toothpaste and apply only a small amount to the areas that have dirt or marks. Scrub it using an old toothpaste, let it sit for a few minutes and clean it.
Dish soap and warm water
Take some warm water and add a few drops of dish soap to it. Take a clean cloth and soak it in the mixture. Clean the white shoes gently until clean. Wipe the soap residue with another clean cloth.
Eraser
While the previous methods will clean the surface, you need something harder for the soles of the shoes. A simple eraser can really help. Rub the eraser on the dark marks and you can see the dirt come out.