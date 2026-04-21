How to keep your coriander fresh for up to two weeks?

Udisha
Trim and hydrate
Treat your coriander not like a vegetable but as fresh flowers. Take a jar and fill it up with an inch of water. Now trim the tip of the stems of the coriander bunch and place it in the jar to keep it fresh for longer.
Cover the bunch
Once in the jar, cover the exposed area with a plastic bag, but keep it lose so that the moisture is locked in and there is enough place to breath. Secure it properly and refrigerate it.
Refresh the water
Remember to change the water at least every two or three days so that bacteria cannot breed. This keeps the coriander fresh and green for two weeks.
Dry storage
If storing coriander in a jar is not convenient, then make sure the bunch is absolutely dry before wrapping it in a paper towel and storing it in an airtight container inside the fridge. The towel keeps the coriander dry so that the leaves don't turn soggy.