4 things to keep in mind if you are trying to sleep earlier

Udisha
Fix a wake-up time
Trying to sleep early and fix your sleep schedule is an important step. However, first you must fix a particular time to wake up everyday- yes, even on weekends. Waking up every day at the same time makes it easier to fall asleep earlier everyday since your internal clock gets aligned to the timing.
Dim the lights early
Dim or shut the lights in your room at least an hour before you want to go to sleep. Darkness tells your body that you are ready to rest and starts melatonin production. It is also important that you do not look at any screen during this time either.
Say no to coffee before bed
Skip the late-evening or night coffee. Caffeine can stay in our system for more than six hours. So, if you want to go to sleep by midnight, do not consume caffeine after 5 pm. If you find it difficult, switch to decaf.
Brain dump
Even if you fall asleep and shut off the lights early, your mind can keep you awake. Do not go to sleep with plenty of thoughts. To clear your mind and brain before sleeping, try to journal and write down your feelings. Create a to-do list for the next day so that you do not end up overthinking about remaining work.