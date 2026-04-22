4 ways the Saturn transit will change your life

DEBOLINA ROY
Saturn has a tough love style of teaching. He will push you past your limits. Saturn is going to shape you with hard work and self-discipline before he supports you with fortune.
Tight budgets coupled with unforeseen costs will put pressure on your ability to maintain a good level of protection. This part teaches you how to use your resources wisely to navigate the effects of Saturn transit.
When you're unhappy with your job it usually means there's something wrong with your attention to detail. Saturn will stop or slow down any job that does not adhere to high standards of quality.
The transit shows addictions or laziness in your own life that stop you from progressing and being successful. You have to give up any short-term enjoyment to be able to focus on life.