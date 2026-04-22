5 mistakes first-time homebuyers make in India

DEBOLINA ROY
A significant number of buyers concentrate on just the purchase price and not on other charges such as GST, stamp duty or registration. One of the most common mistakes of first-time home buyers is not taking into account the extra costs.
Homes selected based on looks and not on infrastructure will lead to buyer’s remorse in the long run. Many buyers pay little attention to their potential daily commute times or the future development of their neighbourhood.
Often, investors will be distracted by a clubhouse or pool area and overlook deficiencies in the floor plan. By valuing appearance over function, this can lead to less daily comfort and future usability.
First-time homebuyers who don't verify the RERA registration of a developer or check the past delivery timelines of any new project often make a huge mistake. It can result in significant delay to the construction completion and ultimately a loss of money.
If an individual signs a contract without verifying either the land title or occupancy certificate, it may result in a legal dispute. Attempting to expedite the process of completing paperwork without an attorney can cause the buyer to lose his or her entire investment.