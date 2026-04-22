6 things you need to know about Joe Jonas’ girlfriend, Tatiana Gabriela

DEBOLINA ROY
Tatiana Gabriela has lived her entire life in Aguadilla was born in Mayagüez. She often shows her love for her culture through her social media posts, which heavily influence their most recent travels.
Tatiana is an accomplished model as well as a digital creator. She has modelled for several large global brands such as Maybelline and Dolce Vita.
On January 2025, Tatiana demonstrated both her acting and modelling abilities in Bad Bunny's music video, BAILE INoLVIDABLE. She posted on Instagram expressing extreme gratitude for being able to represent her country.
The pair has been seen in many different locations around the world, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami. Their romantic relationship has taken them around the globe, including to Italy where they took an Eat, Pray, Love type of vacation and then on to San Juan.
Joe Jonas refers to her using her nickname ‘Tati’ which is a term of endearment. He used the name during recording a video of their trip to her homeland where they had dinner together and visited some waterfalls.