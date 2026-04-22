Did you know the difference between these 7 types of frying?

Subhadrika Sen
Shallow frying: A common method for preparing cutlets or fish fry, the ingredient is submerged half in a moderate layer of oil and cooked on both sides in medium heat.
Deep frying: Think crispy fried chicken? Then take those fillets and completely submerge them in a lot of oil at high heat.
Stir-frying: A common method of cooking Asian fares, vegetables or meat is constantly tossed in a small amount of oil but under very high heat.
Pan-frying: If you want a crunchy brown crust on the outside and softer meat on the inside, then opt for the pan frying method. Perfect for large pieces that are fried in less oil, you can make the best steaks or chicken breasts using this.
Air frying: One of the healthier methods people resort to commonly today is using an air fryer with very little or no oil. In many ways, it is very similar to roasting or baking.
Flash frying: Food is fried for a few seconds or 1-2 minutes at a very high heat level to keep the outside crunchy while the inside is tender.
Double frying: Wonder what makes French fries so crisp? Try the double frying method. The food is fried at a lower temperature to cook it and then again at a higher temperature to get the crispy texture.