How to grow mint from store-bought leaves in simple steps?

Udisha
"Plant" it in a glass
Mint is a very useful kitchen herb and you can simply grow it at home with kitchen leftovers. Take a bunch of healthy mint stems that you bought from the store and remove the leaves from the bottom. Now, take a glass of water, put the sticks there and place it in the sun. Make sure that the leaves are not submerged. In a few days, you will notice sprouts.
Transfer to soil
Now that the sprouts are out, wait till the roots are one inch long till you shift it to a pot. Make sure to use a pot that has a drainage hole. While mint plant thrive in moist soil, it does not love soggy ones.
Indirect sunlight
While the mint plant will need sun, it cannot be placed in direct sunlight. Choose a window that is sunny but receives indirect light. However, if you notice the plant stretching towards the light, it might need a sunnier spot.
Keep it separate
Mint grows extremely fast and can weigh on other plants in the garden, preventing them to grow. So, make sure to plant it in a separate pot so it can grow easily without devouring other plants.