How to pack a ‘Day Bag’ for a long day of sightseeing

Udisha
While a day of sightseeing does not require you to carry a lot of essentials, you should pack some items in your bag that you will definitely need.
Power bank
Phones and electronic devices are extremely important during trips so carrying a power bank is a must so that the phone batteries never die.
Water
Carrying water is a must. Be it sunny or colder, walking and travelling will make you thirsty. Pack a reusable water bottle that can easily fit into your bag so that your hands are free.
Rain protection
Always carry an umbrella or raincoat in case it rains. Without adequate protection, it can very difficult to carry on with your trip even if it is a little drizzle.
Keep essentials accessible
Always keep your wallet, ID and any other document at a place where you can easily reach it. Also, always carry some cash for emergency.