Make cut flowers last longer with these 8 easy steps

Subhadrika Sen
Store in washed vase: Use soap and water to clean the vase and kill the bacteria. Then store the flowers.
Stem trims: Always trim stems diagonally or upwards which allows smoother water intake. Keep trimming the base every 2-3 days.
No leaves below water: Always pluck or remove all leaves which go below the waterline. Leaves in water rot faster and generate bacteria which make the flowers wither soon.
Food and water: Fresh room temperature water and flower food are a must. You can also DIY with water, sugar, lemon juice and 1-2 drops of bleach.
Change water: Every 1-2 days to prevent bacterial growth.
Cool environment: Unlike popular belief, keep flowers away from direct sunlight or electrical heat sources.
Remove dead flowers: Removal of dead flowers or leaves ensures that bacteria doesn’t spread and affect the rest of the flowers.
Keep away from ethylene: Ripening fruits like bananas or mangoes produce ethylene gas which speeds up the wilting process.