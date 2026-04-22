PM Modi loves jhalmuri! Make this Bengali street snack at home

Team Indulge
The PM loves jhalmuri!
During a recent visit to West Bengal as part of his 2026 election campaign. PM Narendra Modi made an unscheduled stop at a roadside stall in Jhargram. He asked the vendor: “Bhai, hume apna jhalmuri khilao." He tried the snack on the spot and even shared it with people around!
What is jhalmuri?
Jhalmuri is possibly the most popular street snack from Bengal; it's basically masala puffed rice. It's light, spicy and tangy, and it's made with muri which is tossed with mustard oil, spices, chillies and peanuts. It's sold by hawkers across Bengal, usually in folded newspapers. And you can easily make this at home!
Ingredients
3 cups puffed rice (muri)
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 boiled potato, diced
2 tbsp roasted peanuts
2 tbsp roasted chana (optional)
1 green chilli, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
1–2 tbsp tamarind pulp or juice of ½ lemon
½ tsp red chilli powder
½ tsp chaat masala
Salt to taste
Method
Take puffed rice in a large mixing bowl.
Add onion, boiled potato, peanuts, chana, green chilli.
Sprinkle salt, chilli powder, and chaat masala.
Add tamarind pulp or lemon juice.
Drizzle mustard oil on top.
Toss quickly and thoroughly (use hands for best results).
Garnish with coriander and serve immediately.
Hot tip
Mix right before eating - it gets soggy fast!
Mustard oil gives that sharp, authentic street flavour. Don’t skip or substitute!