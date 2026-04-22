What is gastro-fashion? 4 things to know about it!

Haute Couture and Haute Cuisine

High-fashion houses like Prada and Armani have opened eateries like Marchesi 1824 and Armani Ristorante where fashion is blended with food. In this, branded dining environments are merged with luxury consumption and hospitality. In many cases designers also use food as a metaphor for identity and tap into the trend. For example, Moschino celery bag and Louis Vuitton’s croissant charms.