World Earth Day 2026: These countries took up unique ways to combat overheating

Dharitri Ganguly
Spain (Seville): Policy of Shade
Spain's Seville, the 'Frying Pan of Europe' uses an ancient qanat technology, underground water channels in public spaces to cool locally, has installed massive awnings, and plant 5,000 trees annually to create shade
UAE (Abu Dhabi): Self-Shading Towers
The Al Bahar Towers in Abu Dhabi use computer-controlled folding screens that open and close based on the sun’s position to reduce heat gain
India (Ahmedabad): Cool Roofs
Post a deadly heatwave in 2010, the city pioneered a Heat Action Plan (HAP) that includes painting thousands of rooftops with reflective white paint and training local workers to recognise heatstroke symptoms.
Colombia (Medellín): Green Corridors
Medellín created 30 green corridors by planting thousands of trees and tropical plants around sidewalks, parks, and traffic routes, which reduced local temperatures by up to a few degrees.
France (Paris): Cool Islands
Paris is creating 800 "îlots de fraîcheur" (cool islands) across the city, which include parks, water fountains, and public buildings, accessible via a, map-based app to help residents find cool spots. They also have plans to plant 170,000 trees by 2026.
Singapore: Vertical Greenery & Wind Corridors
To fight the urban heat island effect, Singapore mandates green infrastructure in building design, including sky gardens and green facades, with a target to green 80% of buildings by 2030.
South Korea: Urban Forest & Wind Paths
South Korea's Busan is actively building urban wind path forests, while Seoul has restored the Cheonggyecheon stream to create a, cooler, and more sustainable city environment
West Africa: Nubian Vaults
In rural regions, the hot tin roofs have been replaced with traditional mud-brick arched designs, known as "Nubian vaults," which offer better insulation and cooling
USA (Los Angeles): White Pavement
LA has been testing "cool pavement" by painting streets with a specialised white coating that is designed to reflect sunlight and reduce ambient temperatures in the surrounding area.
Indonesia: Cool Roofs in industries
Factories in Indonesia too have adopted "cool roofs" using reflective materials to reduce indoor temperatures for workers by up to.