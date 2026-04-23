4 reasons why Miranda Priestly is an ideal boss

Bristi Dey
Strives for the best
Miranda Priestly always expects the best results in whatever the task is. This kind of environment may exhaust you, but will help you be the best version of yourself. While striving for the best, you push yourselves and that's exactly what good bosses do to their employees.
Gets out of comfort zone
Getting out of one's comfort zone is the most crucial part when it comes to bettering ourselves. The constant push and a bit scary environment that Miranda has created in the film is what we all need in order to test our limits and we might just be surprised to what we are capable of.
Dresses well
Miranda has been very proper about how her employees dress, and that shouldn't be taken derogatively. Even when we are not in the entertainment or fashion business, self grooming should always be a major part of life.
Challenge yourself
A boss like her would always make you whine about the job but that will also challenge you and toughen you up. Also, if your boss expects something more every time from you, it is also because she/he sees the potential that you might not have discovered in you yet.