4 reasons why your indoor plants are turning yellow

Udisha
Overwatering
When leaves turn yellow, it is called chlorosis and this is the plant trying to tell you something is wrong. One of the reasons your indoor plants are turning yellow faster is due to overwatering which leaves the soil wet all the time. Excess water makes it difficult for the roots to breath and they rot. The plants, therefore, cannot extract nutrients and turn yellow.
Lack of nutrients
The soil provides nutrients to the plant. However, once the nutrients lick magnesium and nitrogen dry up, the leaves begin to turn pale. This means, fresh soil and fertilisation is required.
Lack of sufficient light
Sunlight is extremely important plants to create chlorophyll which gives leaves their bright green colour. If your indoor plant is not exposed to enough light, the leaves will soon become yellow. Always place a plant where it will receive adequate light.
Fluctuating temperature
Indoor plants are quite fragile when it comes to adapting to sudden environmental changes. When exposed to very cold or very hot air, the leaves tend to turn yellow so they must be kept in a stable environment.