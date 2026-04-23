5 things to keep in mind while travelling overnight in a bus

Subhadrika Sen
Keep essentials on you: All cash/ card and identification papers must be kept on you in person.
Check on your luggage: If you are carrying luggage on you, then keep it tied and locked up under your seat. Or if you are putting it in the luggage hold, then lock it well and keep the key safely on you.
Get comfortable seating or sleeper bunks: While purchasing tickets, spend moderately so that you have basic comforts and amenities during your travels.
Keep hygiene in mind: Always carry hand towels, napkins, and a toilet seat sanitiser on you whenever you are travelling in public vehicles for a long distance.
Sleep well: If you are taking an overnight bus journey, ensure you get some sleep so that you don’t reach your destination exhausted and tired.