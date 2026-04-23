5 types of food that are named after real places on Earth

Subhadrika Sen
Black Forest Cake: named after the local liquor produced in the Black Forest region of Germany.
Emmental cheese: Commonly called Swizz cheese, after its region of origin, it is one of the most famous types of cheese available in Switzerland.
Kolkata Biryani: Has an interesting history linked to the migration of Biryani from Awadh with Wajid Ali Shah. It was in Kolkata that potatoes were added to the dish giving rise to the unique name and composition.
Belgian chocolate: Chocolate’s entry into Europe was a result of trade and migration. However, Belgium truly made cocoa its own and experimented the most with its servings ranging from a drink for the elite to early praline bars.
New York Cheesecake: named after New York City where the original Greek cheesecakes were modified with cream cheese around 1872 and sold as a dessert.