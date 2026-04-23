6 late-night experiences in Mumbai beyond Marine Drive

DEBOLINA ROY
Walking through Khotachiwadi's narrow streets after midnight gives one the feeling of going back in time. The stillness provides a dramatic enhancement to the beauty of Portuguese-style wooden houses and serene chapels, making it one of the best late-night experiences in Mumbai.
At around 1:30 AM, Bandra's vibe starts to change and head towards a calm state of living. This is a time when all the writers at Candies are huddled around working on their own scripts and all friends are sharing chocolate cake and soaking in the intimate experience.
Mumbai's true cinephiles can enjoy late-night movie screenings at the Matterden CFC. They can leave behind the Bollywood glitterati and enjoy restored classic films or Iranian films.
Sassoon Dock's energy peaks around 4:00 AM when boats come in with the fresh catch for the day. Women from the area are mainly responsible for negotiating prices for bombil and shrimp.
The smell of freshly baked bread fills the sleepy back roads of Dhobi Talao as you draw closer to 3am. Irani cafes with their shutters up are filled with bakers preparing trays of pav for the next morning’s tea.
It is at 4:45 am that Sewri’s skyline offers a bizarre landscape for thousands of flamingos migrating here. In the midst of the strong smell of petroleum, these birds provide a serene setting.