Simple ways to recognise the early signs of heat exhaustion

Udisha
With the summer heat turning up, exhaustion is inevitable. However, it is very important to take care of yourself and recognise the signs of heat exhaustion early on so that you can protect yourself.
Unusual dizziness
Too much heat almost always causes unexplained dizziness or lightheadedness. If you are filling dizzy, especially while standing up quickly, you are most likely suffering from heat exhaustion because your body is tired from cooling you down while maintaining blood flow to the brain.
Sudden muscle cramps or nausea
Another early sign of heat exhaustion is an annoying feeling of nausea where the body replicates the symptoms of a stomach upset. This means, there is a significant loss of fluids and body salt due to the heat which need to be replenished right away. Drinking saline water can greatly help in such a case.
Throbbing headache
A persistent headache after exposure to high summer heat is another sign of heat exhaustion. This throbbing pain is mostly felt in your temples, implying that your body is dehydrated and you body is struggling to regulate your body temperature.
Sweating too much
Heat exhaustion is accompanied by excessive cool sweating and clammy hands. While your surrounding is hot, your body may feel cold and it means it is time to address the issue.