Who is Aaliyah Qureishi, the Jawan actress spotted with Vijay Varma?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prior to people actually knowing her name, she built a one-of-a-kind digital persona around her ‘Jhalliverse’ person. With over 130,000 followers on Instagram (where she posts an eclectic mix of music and performance), she goes by the name Jhalli.
Aaliyah Qureishi's journey started with her first single Pretty from 2018. She continued to create many additional singles including Mukaddar, from her 2022 EP (Extended Play) Why Should I.
By portraying a critical character from Azad's girl gang in the Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan, she gained access to an enormous wide range of viewers.
In Season 2 of Bandish Bandits, she showed off her talent as an actor and musician by performing on the song You and I. She has also acted on Eternally Confused and Eager for Love which shows her versatility in all streaming genres.
In addition, she had a key involvement with Dharma Productions’ Nadaaniyan, co-starring with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan.