Why Sachin Tendulkar is cricket’s Master Blaster

ANOUSHKA NAG
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs scored in International Cricket. He has a total record of 34,000+ runs across Tests and ODIs. This record has not only resulted in him being called the master blaster, but has also set a benchmark that no one has yet matched.
Sachin Tendulkar remains the only player in the history of cricket who has scored a hundred international 100's. 49 hundreds in ODI and 51 hundreds in Tests, an achievement that is still unmatched.
Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer who scored the iconic double century (200 runs) in the 2010 ODIs. This win not just redefined cricket, but also brought to light what was possible in even limited overs.
Sachin was not only a cricketer; he became the role model for all the upcoming generations. Many cricketers look up to him and have tried adapting to his game throughout.
Sachin was and still is known for his wide shot range. He was versatile in all formats because he could not only anchor innings but also the attacks.