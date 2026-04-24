5 best places to eat Aamras Puri during Mumbai summers

DEBOLINA ROY
This famous restaurant is located in the vicinity of CST, which serves an authentic recipe of this delicacy at affordable prices. This is the best place to visit if you want to try Aamras Puri in Mumbai.
This Dadar favourite is famous for its true Maharashtrian taste. They serve delicious aamras that is very creamy and goes well with the golden puris. Don’t forget to try their Kairi Panna.
This thali powerhouse is located in the alleyways of Kalbadevi and relies on only the best Alphonso mangoes for Aamras. This place provides an opulent experience with endless refills available on weekends.
Located close to Babulnath, it specializes in an artisan way of cooking the traditional dishes of Gujarat. In addition, its signature Aamras does not contain any artificial ingredients.
This place has reinvented the concept of thalis, where Aamras is undoubtedly the hero of the party. This place serves large portions of Aamras.