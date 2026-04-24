Top 5 Sachin Tendulkar controversies that every cricket enthusiast remembers

DEBOLINA ROY
In 2001, match referee Mike Denness had an incident with Sachin where he was suspected of ball-tampering against South Africa. While he was simply trying to remove dirt from the seam, the incident caused a huge amount of drama around the globe.
In 2001, the government exempted a 120% customs duty on a Ferrari that Michael Schumacher gifted him. Public outrage heightened in 2011 when Sachin sold this Ferrari to a businessman from Surat.
Sachin was taken aback by the declaration by Rahul Dravid, at 194* against Pakistan in 2004. In his autobiography, Sachin revealed that he felt ‘angst,’ and critics argued whether his behaviour was justifiable or self-centred.
Childhood friend Vinod Kambli shocked his fans by saying that Sachin did not aid him throughout his decline as a player. This fallout became one of the biggest Sachin Tendulkar controversies.
In regard to the Harbhajan-Symonds clash in 2008, Sachin’s inconsistent statements provoked strong criticism from Australian cricketers. At first, he remained impartial. However, he soon added that Harbhajan uttered an offensive term in Hindi.